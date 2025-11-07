Andhr Deputy CM announces Geo Rural Road Management System to digitise village road data

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced that a Geo Rural Road Management System will be launched soon to make village road data accessible to the public.

The Deputy CM said the initiative will serve as a digital platform providing real-time information about rural roads, including their condition, location, and developmental status across the state.

“The Geo Rural Road Management System will soon be launched to let people access village road data, know their condition, and ensure transparency and accountability," said Kalyan in an official release.

During a review meeting with officials of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply departments, he directed them to ensure strict adherence to quality standards in all ongoing infrastructure works statewide.

He instructed officials to link the new system as a pilot project with 'Adavi Thalli Baata', to enable continuous monitoring of road works in tribal areas.

Officials were also asked to complete the technical framework within 48 hours and form a working group to coordinate data updates between RTGS and the Engineering department.

According to Kalyan, over Rs 1,100 crore from the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and state government assistance have been allocated for the Adavi Thalli Baata project, which aims to connect nearly 760 tribal villages.

He further mentioned that over Rs 2,100 crore State Accelerated Social Capital Improvement (SASCI) funds have been earmarked for Palle Panduga 2.0 to develop around 4,000 km of rural roads, cattle shelters, and drainage systems across Andhra Pradesh.

He reiterated that clean drinking water and pothole-free roads remain his top priorities, stressing that Jal Jeevan Mission and Swamitva projects must progress with efficiency and transparency. PTI MS STH ROH