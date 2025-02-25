Andhra achieved growth rate of 13 per cent under NDA govt in one year: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Feb 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday stated that the state has achieved a projected growth rate of 13 per cent for the fiscal year 2024–25 under the TDP-led government, compared to just 8.6 per cent under the previous YSRCP regime in 2023–24.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister highlighted that within one year of the NDA government coming to power, the state’s GSDP grew by Rs 62,000 crore at this improved growth rate.

"The growth rate in 2023–24 (under YSRCP) was only 8.6 per cent. Though we were not in power for three months in 2024–25, we still achieved a growth rate of 12.94 per cent (rounded to 13 per cent)," Naidu told the House, adding that the current fiscal year’s GSDP stands at Rs 16.06 lakh crore.

According to the CM, the state's growth rate declined from 11.4 per cent under the previous TDP government in 2018–19 to just 5.25 per cent in the first year of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP regime.

He further stated that within one year, a loss of Rs 45,000 crore in GSDP was incurred in 2019–20 under the previous regime.

Had the TDP-era growth rate continued, the GSDP could have reached Rs 9.71 lakh crore, but it remained at only Rs 9.26 lakh crore, he said.

Discussing metro rail projects for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Naidu announced that the detailed project reports (DPRs) for both cities—estimated at Rs 11,479 crore and Rs 11,009 crore, respectively—have been completed.

He assured that work on the metro rail projects in these cities would commence soon and emphasised that the NDA alliance government, comprising TDP, BJP, and Janasena, is committed to completing them.

Asserting that the alliance was not formed for selfish interests, Naidu stated that it came together to work for the betterment of the state, providing a "double-engine sarkar" (government).

He remarked that this was especially crucial at a time when the state had been "destroyed" over the past five years—hinting at the period between 2019 and 2024.