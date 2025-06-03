Andhra aiming for record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21: CM

Amaravati, Jun 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said here that the TDP-led NDA government aims to organise a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21 with the 'largest yoga session'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to commemorate the 11th yoga day at Visakhapatnam.

During a meeting reviewing the preparations for the yoga day at his residence in Undavalli, the Chief Minister noted that the state government is aiming to bag a 'Guinness World Record' with the participation of five lakh people.

"Meticulous arrangements must be made to accommodate five lakh participants in Visakhapatnam on June 21," said Naidu in an official press release.

To build momentum for the mega event, the TDP supremo called for two massive pre-events on June 7 and June 14, involving yoga awareness rallies in every village and locality, and yoga practices sessions at one lakh locations respectively.

These initiatives aim to mentally and physically prepare the public and ensure enthusiastic participation on yoga day, said the press release.

Meanwhile, officials informed the chief minister that German hangars are being arranged as backup venues in case of rain disruption on June 21 in the port city. PTI STH HIG