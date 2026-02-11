Andhra aims to become USD 3.4 tr economy by 2047: Guv in Assembly; YSRCP walks out

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has determined to achieve its sustained high growth to build a Rs 308 lakh crore (USD 3.4 trillion) economy with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh by 2047, Governor S Adbul Nazeer said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Amid sloganeering by YSRCP MLAs seeking Opposition Party status, among others, a joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature began here with the address of the Governor.

The YSRCP members led by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy later staged a walkout.

Reddy is attending the House after almost a year. He last attended on February 24, 2025.

"…the government has proceeded with focus and resolve. The Swarna Andhra Vision lays out a clear economic pathway, aiming for sustained high growth to build a Rs 308 lakh crore economy with a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh by 2047," the Governor said.

From the very first year of governance in 2024, the state government has moved swiftly to implement its commitments, beginning by making the "Super Six" guarantees a "super-hit", emerging as one of the largest DBT initiatives globally, with spending of nearly Rs 33,000 crore per year, he said.

Through "Thalliki Vandanam", financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum is transferred directly to over 66 lakh bank accounts of mothers of students, irrespective of number of children, enabling them to pursue education from Classes I to Intermediate without financial stress, he further said.

The "Sthree Shakti" free bus travel scheme, launched last Independence Day, has enabled 37.8 crore free journeys by women and transgenders across the state, he said.

Starting February 11, the Assembly is expected to last until March 12, an official release earlier said.