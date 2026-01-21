Andhra aims to complete two lakh rooftop solar installations by May: Chief secy

Tirupati, Jan 21 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday set a target of completing two lakh rooftop solar connections by May under the PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand directed Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) officials to closely monitor feeder solarisation and rooftop solar projects to ensure their quality execution and long-term performance.

"To ensure readiness, the state government aims to complete around 1.5 lakh rooftop solar connections by March, with the remaining to be completed by May under the PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana," Vijayanand said in a statement.

He said APSPDCL and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) had been instructed to fast-track renewable energy projects, rooftop solar installations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, with strict timelines and accountability.

Stressing consumer convenience, Vijayanand said meter installations must be carried out immediately without causing inconvenience, warning that lapses would invite strict action against divisional and assistant divisional engineers.

He also reviewed land acquisition, civil and electrical works, rooftop solar installations for SC/ST beneficiaries, loss reduction measures and advanced metering, and directed officials to expedite pending works and adhere to approved schedules.

Officials informed Vijayanand that feeder solarisation projects with a total capacity of over 1,160 MW, covering about 2.9 lakh agricultural pump sets, are under implementation under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Component-C at an average tariff of around Rs 3.09 per unit.

Under the PM Surya Ghar–Muft Bijli Yojana, APSPDCL accounts for nearly 35 per cent of the southern state’s coverage, benefiting over two lakh SC/ST households with an installed rooftop solar capacity of nearly 416 MWp, he added. PTI MS STH SSK