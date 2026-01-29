Andhra aims to develop logistics system to global standards: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday set a target to develop Andhra’s logistics system to global standards and directed officials to ensure that the state becomes a benchmark in executing railway projects.

The CM emphasised improving rail connectivity to ports to strengthen the state’s logistics infrastructure, noting that robust railway networks are vital for transporting over 22 million tonnes of horticulture produce from Andhra to markets across the country.

"Our target is to upgrade Andhra Pradesh’s logistics system to global standards and ensure that the state sets a benchmark in executing railway projects," Naidu said in a press release.

While reviewing ongoing railway projects, Naidu stressed the importance of connecting the hinterlands of neighbouring states to Andhra ports to significantly boost rail-based cargo movement.

He instructed officials to expedite rail connectivity for cargo coming from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh to Moolapeta, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Machilipatnam ports.

Noting Tirupati–Renigunta as an emerging industrial hub, the chief minister said improved rail links would enable faster and more cost-effective transportation of industrial and manufacturing goods.

Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' Scheme, Naidu directed that the 73 railway stations selected in the state be developed by 2027 and called for enhanced connectivity between Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra.

The scheme was launched for the development of stations on the railway network.

It involves preparing and implementing plans in phases to upgrade station amenities, including access, circulation areas, waiting halls, toilets, elevators, escalators, cleanliness, free WiFi, kiosks for local products, and improved passenger information systems.

Naidu proposed four new railway lines between Ichchapuram and Tada, seeking Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and directed officials to complete the projects within three years under a fast-track execution plan.

Officials informed the CM that 39 railway projects covering over 2,300 km are underway, involving nearly Rs 34,300 crore, with about 200 km scheduled for completion this year.

Naidu also proposed plans to connect the Amaravati core capital with major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and called for expedited action on the Kadapa–Bengaluru new broad-gauge line.

He further proposed a high-speed rail project connecting Bengaluru to Amaravati via Chittoor and Tirupati.

Railway officials said surveys have been undertaken for the 864-km corridor, which is estimated to cost over Rs 1.9 lakh crore. PTI MS SSK