Andhra alternative to saturated hubs for India's tech sector growth: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Jun 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the state is a compelling alternative offering unique advantages to saturated hubs for India's growing tech sector, driven by Global Capability Centres (GCC), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others.

The chief minister made these remarks following a meeting with National Association of Software and Service Companies' (Nasscom) delegates Rajesh Nambiar and others.

"For India's growing tech sector, driven by GCCs, ER&D, and AI, Andhra Pradesh is a compelling alternative to saturated hubs, offering unique advantages," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The TDP supremo met with the Nasscom delegation to discuss their strategic vision for positioning the southern state as a leading global tech hub through innovation, talent and infrastructure.

They deliberated on AI, quantum computing, GovTech Innovation Sandbox for real-world pilot testing and a '100K Tech Apprentice programme' to bridge talent gaps.

Likewise, they also deliberated on coastal cloud and cyber corridor for green data infrastructure and an 'Andhra for Bharat' initiative to scale rural tech solutions. PTI STH KH