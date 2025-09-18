Andhra Assembly passes resolution congratulating PM Modi for GST rate rationalisation

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in next generation reforms in the indirect taxation regime of GST.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu read out the resolution in the House, appreciating PM Modi for GST rate rationalisation and noted that this reform will benefit the common man and help achieve double digit growth in the country.

"The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly conveys its warm appreciation and heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on the landmark decisions taken by the 56th GST Council regarding GST rate rationalisation," said the resolution.

According to the CM, the GST taxation reform brought by the Centre will benefit 140 crore people and called it a game changer.

The GST reforms provided an opportunity for people to celebrate the coming Dasara, Diwali and other festivals in true spirit with reduced prices of essential commodities with the cut in GST, he said.

Noting that not everyone can make bold reforms, Naidu singled out PM Modi as one such person who effected such changes, right from the time he was the chief minister of Gujarat and also now as the prime minister.

The CM reiterated his eulogy of PM Modi that he is the right leader in the right place at the right time for India and noted that even the US is reestablishing relations with India.

He said the cut in GST from 28 per cent to 12 per cent and from 18 per cent to zero per cent on some essential commodities indicates the prime minister's commitment to protect the interests of the common man.

The TDP supremo noted that taxpayers under GST rose to 1.51 crore today from 65 lakh in 2017, logging an indirect tax revenue of Rs 22.08 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 7.19 lakh crore in FY18.

In this process, Naidu said indirect taxpayers rose by 132 per cent while gross GST receipts increased by 207 per cent.

Calling the GST reform a victory of cooperative federalism, he said it was achieved through unanimous consensus by all states and political maturity and deftness exhibited by the NDA government at the Centre.

Highlighting that the reform will give a massive consumption boost, Naidu said the historic tax cut will inject nearly Rs 2 lakh crore into the Indian economy, which is equal to fourfold allocations made to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 10 times to Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Naidu said the reform will usher in a virtuous cycle of growth powered by lower taxes, more spending, higher production, rise in employment and will create a wider tax base.

Further, Naidu said he is going to form a cabinet sub-committee and prepare an action plan to take forward the GST reforms to bring awareness among people.

Expressing concern over the absence of YSRCP MLAs for the Assembly session, the chief minister said that political parties should extend cooperation for the benefit of society.

The absence of YSRCP MLAs to welcome the GST reforms was unfortunate, he said.

The fourth session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced here on Thursday.

All MLAs from the ruling NDA alliance were in attendance, while opposition YSRCP legislators were absent.

Addressing the Assembly, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar said the government aims to install 10,000 solar power connections in each constituency under PM Surya Ghar scheme.

"Out of one crore Surya Ghar connections across the country, the Centre gave 20 lakh connections to Andhra Pradesh," said Kumar, adding that there are some issues with bankers over this initiative, which is being sorted out.

Further, he noted that the Energy Department is working towards installing solar power units on government buildings, including on some schools and hostels.

He said the government is ready to set up 130 MW of capacity under this format. PTI STH KH