Andhra Assembly session adjourned after Governor's address as YSRCP stages walkout

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 22 (PTI) The second meeting of the first assembly session since the formation of the new TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh began on a stormy note here on Monday, with YSRCP legislators staging a walkout over alleged attacks against its party cadres.

YSRCP legislators, led by party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, chanted and protested during Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s speech to the first joint session of the state legislature.

Reddy and the opposition party legislators arrived in the assembly wearing black scarves.

They chanted slogans such as 'Save Democracy' and 'Murderous Politics Should Stop', in protest against the allegedly deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Police intercepted the YSRCP leaders at the assembly gate before they entered the House, as they arrived protesting.

"The police snatched and tore the placards held by the YSRCP MLAs and MLCs. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy confronted the police, questioning who had given them such authority," a YSRCP press release said.

The YSRCP chief warned a police official for allegedly tearing the placards and admonished him. Party legislators expressed intense displeasure over alleged police highhandedness.

The protests outside and inside the House today follow Reddy’s meeting with the governor on Sunday, where he requested an investigation by central government agencies into the alleged atrocities and deteriorating law-and-order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

In his meeting with Nazeer, the former chief minister alleged that constitutional institutions have failed in the state and administration has been paralysed.

According to the opposition leader, the TDP-led government started targeting people who did not support the NDA alliance in the recently-concluded polls.

Reddy alleged that TDP has begun terrorising YSRCP sympathisers by humiliating, beating and even killing them. Recently, a YSRCP activist was hacked to death allegedly by a TDP activist in Vinukonda.

Later, the House was adjourned, following the governor’s address to the joint session of the legislative assembly and council.

As many as 88 new MLAs and nine MLCs are expected to attend the session along with experienced legislators.

The governor noted that the TDP-led government has proposed to table the budget after meaningful deliberations during the session.

In his speech, Nazeer said the tenure of the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 had emerged as a bigger "debacle" in the form of inept governance, especially after the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh.

"In fact, the damage and losses during the period 2019-24 have been more severe compared to state (united Andhra Pradesh) reorganisation in June 2014,” he said.

Observing that 'Brand AP (Andhra Pradesh)' has taken a beating, the governor emphasised that it has become difficult for the new government to meet even the essential committed expenditure with the reduced revenue of the state.

Pointing out that putting governance back on track is a herculean task, Nazeer said the TDP-led government has already started fulfilling its pre-poll promises.

He reposed faith in the "able and proven leadership" of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state.

Meanwhile, Naidu is likely to release three white papers on law and order, excise and the state's finances during the session, which is expected to last for five days. PTI STH ANE