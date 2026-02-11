Andhra: Assembly session begins with Guv's address, Jagan attends after one year

Amaravati, Feb 11 (PTI) Amid sloganeering by YSRCP MLAs, a joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature began here on Wednesday, starting with the address of Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

YSRCP MLAs led by former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy started raising slogans against the TDP-led NDA government, calling it a "kingdom of thieves".

Reddy is attending the House after almost a year. He last attended on February 24, 2025.

Starting February 11, the Assembly is expected to last until March 12, an official release earlier said. PTI STH GDK KH