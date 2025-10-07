Andhra Assembly Speaker to attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados

Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyanna Patrudu is set to attend the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, scheduled to be held from October 7 to 10 in Barbados.

The Speaker departed from London today for Bridgetown, Barbados, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Legislature secretary general Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara. He will represent Andhra's branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as a delegate.

“Ayyanna Patrudu, Speaker, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will take part in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) to be held in Barbados between October 7 and 10, 2025,” said an official press release on Tuesday.

The CPC serves as a global platform for presiding officers of legislative bodies in commonwealth countries to share experiences, exchange ideas and discuss challenged faced by legislative bodies.

Being hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the CPA Barbados Branch, CPC is the largest gathering of Commonwealth Parliamentarians.

It will be attended by speakers, presiding officers and members of parliament and parliamentary staff from across the membership of CPA, representing 180 Parliaments and Legislatures from across the Commonwealth.

The Indian contingent will be led by Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha.

"We are delighted to be able to attend the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference and CPA General Assembly to represent the Legislature of Andhra Pradesh,” said Ayyanna Patrudu.

He noted that CPA’s annual conference offers the opportunity for members to benefit from supportive learning and the sharing of best practices with colleagues from Commonwealth Parliaments.

I am looking forward to an enriching experience which I hope will help the Legislature of Andhra Pradesh to perform better, added Ayyanna Patrudu.

The main conference theme for the 68th CPC is ‘The Commonwealth: A Global Partner'.

It will explore a wide range of workshop topics, including ‘Strengthening Parliaments to support democracy’, ‘Leveraging technology and AI to transform Parliaments’, ‘Examining the impact of climate change on global health’ and ‘Building trust in Legislatures’.

Ayyanna Patrudu is scheduled to take part in workshops on ‘Strengthening our Institutions to support Democracy’, ‘Building Trust and Transparency in Democracy: Financial Transparency in Parliaments and Elections’ and ‘National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial and Devolved legislatures: Protecting and Preserving the Separation of Powers’.

The conference will also feature the 59th meeting of Society of Clerks-at-the-Table (SOCATT) in which Suryadevara will represent Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretariat.

Further, the conference will also feature a number of elections for positions such as the Chairpersons of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), Commonwealth Parliamentarians with Disabilities (CPwD), CPA Treasurer and the CPA Vice-President.

