Andhra attracts Rs 20,000 cr tourism investment, over 7,000 hotel rooms under development: Minister

Amaravati, Feb 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister K Durgesh on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that over 7,000 hotel rooms are being developed in the state, backed by investments exceeding Rs 20,000 crore in the tourism sector over the past 18 months.

The minister said that granting industry status to tourism has given a fillip to the sector, attracting investments of Rs 20,088 crore.

“In the past 18 months, investments worth Rs 20,088 crore have come into the state. Of this, 7,348 rooms are being developed with an investment of Rs 9,445 crore,” Durgesh said.

He added that innovative changes have been incorporated in the Tourism Policy 2024–29 and that these investments are expected to generate employment for nearly 40,000 people.

Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure and Investments Minister B C Janardhan Reddy informed the House that the state has spent Rs 2,640 crore on Ramayapatnam Port as of January 31, 2026. This is followed by Machilipatnam Port (Rs 2,264 crore), Mulapeta Port (Rs 2,833 crore) and Kakinada SEZ Port (Rs 620 crore).

On fishing harbours, he said Rs 282 crore has been spent on Uppada as of January 31, 2026, followed by Machilipatnam (Rs 263 crore), Nizampatnam (Rs 229 crore) and Juvvaladinne (Rs 201 crore).

Reddy said the greenfield ports and fishing harbours will be completed on schedule. PTI STH SSK