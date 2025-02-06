Andhra BJP demands 1,000 suspected non-Hindu staff to be removed from TTD board jobs

Tirupati, Feb 6 (PTI) Asserting that Tirumala is the "spiritual capital of Hindus", Andhra Pradesh BJP on Thursday demanded that about 1,000 employees of TTD, who are suspected to be practicing the non-Hindu faith, should be removed from the temple board services.

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson and member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the representatives of the board will soon meet CM Chandrababu Naidu and request that the services of non-Hindus are not required.

"TTD has over 6,500 permanent employees and more than 17,000 contract employees, bringing the total to about 24,000. I have received information that more than a thousand employees practice a non-Hindu religion, which is why we are taking a strong stance on this matter. On February 14, we will be meeting our CM Chandrababu Naidu garu, to request that non-Hindu employees should not be part of TTD," he said.

On the TTD’s disciplinary action against 18 non-Hindu employees, Reddy said, out of them, two are believed to be 'real' Hindus and hence the officials are requested to re-verify their credentials.

Reddy claimed that non-Hindu employees receive salaries from TTD but do not accept Sri Venkateswara Swamy's prasadam (sacred offering).

He further stated that the TTD Act mandates only Hindus to perform temple rituals and that all staff must be Hindu.

TTD recently issued an official memo barring 18 employees from participating in all religious and spiritual activities of the temple body as part of disciplinary action for allegedly engaging in non-Hindu activities. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH