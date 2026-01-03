Andhra BJP MLA’s son tests positive for ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) The son of a BJP MLA from Andhra Pradesh was allegedly found consuming a narcotic substance here on Saturday and was later sent to a de-addiction centre, official sources said.

Officials of Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) inspected a villa following information about ganja consumption by a few individuals.

The EAGLE team found three people at the premises.

Sudheer, son of Adinarayana Reddy, tested positive for narcotic substance consumption and allegedly behaved in a belligerent manner, sources said. The other two persons tested negative.

Sudheer was later taken to a de-addiction centre by his family doctor, the sources added.

When contacted, a senior police official told PTI that Sudheer had been identified as a ganja consumer.

"As he is a consumer, we will call his parents and conduct counselling," the official said.

There was no immediate response from the BJP MLA on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh claimed that Sudheer had earlier been found "involved in a narcotics case" as well.