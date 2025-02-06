Andhra breaking records in raising loans, YSRCP chief Jagan hits out at Chandrababu Naidu govt

Amaravati, Feb 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh is breaking records in terms of raising loans even as the state's own income is in negative growth, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference held on Thursday, Jagan alleged that the TDP supremo made 143 poll promises and when it comes to implementation after coming to power, Naidu says the state is in financial doldrums and hence extending welfare measures would be difficult as of now.

The former CM further attacked the state government that contrary to the job creation, the ruling NDA regime has removed jobs of 2.5 lakh volunteers and 18,000 employees of state-owned Beverages Corporation.

"During this nine month period, they (government) broke records in terms of raising loans. Never Ever has any state government raised so much of a loan. (In a short period of time)," Jagan said.

According to Jagan, the state government in the past nine months raised loans worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore and set to borrow another Rs 52,000 crore.

He alleged that the Naidu-led government is trying to privatise several infrastructure projects such as ports and medial colleges which were initiated during the previous YSRCP regime.

Jagan claimed that the state fared well in terms of GSDP, per capita income and investments in social infrastructure and capital expenditure during 2014-19 compared to that of Chandrababu Naidu-led regime.

Chandrababu Naidu also delayed presenting the budget in the assembly as he was forced to reveal the exact debt figure of the state, which is ₹6.46 lakh crore, contrary to the TDP's malicious claim of over Rs 10 lakh crore.

NDA government has stopped several schemes such as "Amma Vodi, Ruthy Bharosa" among others, he slammed.

He said AP is the only state which wrote a letter to the Centre stating that they do not want medical seats when the Centre is proposing to increase seats by 10,000 this year and 75,000 in the next five years in the country.

Jagan said the recent Tirupati Municipal Corporation deputy mayor election was an example of "mockery of democracy". The TDP was able to win the election despite YSRCP having 48 out of 49 seats in the civic body.

People are frustrated, and the day is not far off when they will chase them away, he said adding there is a talk that TDP will not even get deposits in the next assembly polls.

Replying to a query, on why AP was not able to sign any MoUs on attracting investments to the state in the recently held World Economic Forum, in Davos, Jagan said, Naidu should first stop negatively canvassing about the state to attract companies. PTI GDK ADB