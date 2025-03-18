Andhra Cabinet approves land allocations to various entities in Amaravati

Amaravati, Jan 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved land allocations for various entities in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, as well as the provision of free power to weavers, among other decisions.

In addition to approving the recommendations made by a group of ministers regarding land allotments in Amaravati, the Cabinet also on Monday authorised the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner to take action on their recommendations.

"The proposal to alter the currency ceiling regulation for construction contracts related to the Assembly, High Court, Secretariat, and Heads of Departments (HOD) towers has been approved by the Cabinet," an official release stated.

The authority to approve 22 works worth Rs 22,607 crore for L1 bidders has been granted to the CRDA commissioner, including the issuance of Letters of Agreement (LOAs).

Similarly, the proposal to allow the chairperson and managing director of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd to implement 37 works worth Rs 15,095 crore, pertaining to World Bank, ADB, HUDCO, KfW, and other financial projects, has been approved, according to the release.

The Cabinet approved the group of ministers recommendations on the report submitted by one man commission headed by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra over the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes in the southern state.

The Cabinet also approved the investments recently cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

Additionally, the Cabinet approved providing free power up to 200 units for traditional weavers and up to 500 units for power looms.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the proposal to rename YSR District as YSR Kadapa District, among other decisions. PTI STH KH