Andhra cabinet approves new excise policy, 33 percent reservation for BCs in legislative bodies

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday approved the new excise policy and 33 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in legislative bodies, among others.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, I & PR Minister K Parthasarathy noted that the new excise policy will come into effect from October 1.

"The cabinet decided to adopt a private retail system for sale of liquor as part of an attempt to increase management efficiency. Of the 3,736 retail outlets in the state, 10 per cent will be allotted to the toddy-tappers community," said Parthasarathy.

According to the minister, Naidu directed officials to ensure that quality liquor is available in the southern state at a reasonable price while the allotment of retail outlet licenses will be done in a transparent manner.

Likewise, the cabinet approved the proposal to provide 33 percent reservation to BCs in legislative bodies and also resolved to establish an Artificial Intelligence university and a skilling academy in the state.

Similarly, the cabinet approved the christening of Bhogapuram Airport as Alluri Seetharamaraju International Airport, and rename Vikasitha Andhra 2047 vision document as Swarnandhra Vision Document, which will be released on November 1.

Further, the cabinet approved the existing agency to construct the new diaphragm wall of the Polavaram Project and new works will be taken up in a transparent way through bidding process, among others. PTI STH SA