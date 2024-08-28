Andhra Cabinet approves Polavaram Project canal works, removal of Jagan's images on docs

Amaravati, Aug 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Cabinet headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday approved the Polavaram Project left main canal works, decided to abolish the Special Enforcement Bureau and remove YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's images on land documents, among others.

Briefing the media on Cabinet decisions at the Secretariat, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy said that the council of ministers has approved the existing agencies undertaking the Polavaram Project left main canal works to continue.

"The Cabinet allowed the existing agencies to complete the 6,000 cusecs capacity Polavaram left main canal works as part of a comprehensive plan under existing terms and financial conditions," he said.

Similarly, it approved the decision to call for tenders to execute Rs 1,227 crore pending works with respect to the left canal of the project.

The Cabinet has decided to disband the YSRCP-era Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), citing disjointedness with excise personnel, said Parthasarathy.

According to the minister, the Cabinet observed that executive, enforcement and distillery wings used to be under the same line of command to efficiently executive Excise Department functions but the SEB created in May 2020 threw them into disarray.

The Cabinet came to a conclusion that crime related to illegal liquor, non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and others skyrocketed by 66 per cent between 2019 and 2024. Due to the YSRCP government's excise policies, the minister said the Cabinet inferred that the southern state allegedly suffered losses worth Rs 18,860 crore.

Further, the CM directed the Cabinet to come up with a new liquor policy.

The Cabinet also approved the removal of former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's images, name and others from pattadar (land documents) passbooks, which will be replaced by the official emblem of Andhra Pradesh.

The insignia transition will be manifest on 22 lakh pattadar passbooks and a similar exercise will also redact Reddy's images from 77 lakh survey stones.

Parthasarathy noted that the Cabinet has renamed Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Ltd as AP Industrial Corridors Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (AP-ICIDCL).

It also approved the decision to rename Orvakal and Kopparthy industrial nodes.

Further, CM Naidu directed the Cabinet to draft a vision document for Viksit Andhra-2047 (developed Andhra Pradesh), which will reflect the aspirations of all sections in the state, among others.

Today, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet transacted business through paperless and digital e-cabinet app. PTI STH KH