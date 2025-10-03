Andhra cabinet approves Rs 15,000 financial aid for auto, cab drivers

Amaravati, Oct 3 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday approved a government order to extend Rs 15,000 financial aid to eligible autorickshaw and cab drivers, I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy said.

Under the scheme—Auto Driver Sevalo—over 2.9 lakh drivers are set to benefit, with Rs 436 crore allocated for the fiscal year 2025-26. The scheme will be launched by the chief minister on October 4.

“The cabinet approved the government order issued to extend Rs 15,000 financial aid to autorickshaw, motor cab and maxi cab drivers for fiscal 2025–26,” Parthasarathy told reporters at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to include a caravan tourism promotion initiative in the 2024–29 Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy, aimed at establishing caravan parks and promoting caravan tourism, he said.

Similarly, it approved a framework and initiatives to encourage homestays and bed-and-breakfast segments in the state under the 2024–29 Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy, among other measures, the minister added. PTI STH SSK