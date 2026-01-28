Andhra Cabinet approves Rs 4,451 crore loan guarantee for PMAY, other key decisions

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a government guarantee to the APTIDCO to avail a loan of over Rs 4,000 crore for building housing units and infrastructure under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In a related decision, the Cabinet approved the upgradation of Piduguralla Government Medical College under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

"The Cabinet approved the government guarantee to Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation to avail a loan of Rs 4,451 crore for constructing housing units and related infrastructure under PMAY," a press release said.

Recognising the achievements of athlete Jyothi Yarraji, the Cabinet also sanctioned a 500 sq ft residential plot in Visakhapatnam and approved a proposal to offer her a government job in the future.

Andhra’s Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian woman to compete in the 100 m hurdles at the Olympics, representing India at Paris 2024.

The Cabinet further empowered the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner to transfer pensions of landless poor beneficiaries to minor children in cases where both parents had passed away. Earlier rules, which prohibited such transfers, have been amended to enable pension payments to orphaned children, the release added.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the cancellation of tenders for creating infrastructure at 29 locations and completing pending works under PMAY (U) 1.0, at Rs 226 crore.

In land-related decisions, the Cabinet approved the surrender of government land to the Forest Department for the development of the Krishnapatnam Port container complex, including road-cum-rail connectivity.

It also approved the transfer of 468 acres of government land to the Forest Department to facilitate the diversion of 1,033 acres of forest land for the port’s development.

Further, the Cabinet approved the sale of nine acres of government land in Visakhapatnam to a Hyderabad-based hospital for establishing a world-class health, education, and research centre, valued at over Rs 192 crore.

On the energy front, the Cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation Ltd (APPFCL) to avail a special term loan of Rs 900 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) to purchase power and coal and meet other requirements. PTI STH SSK