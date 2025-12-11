Andhra Cabinet approves Rs 9,500 cr state water action plan, major investment projects

Amaravati, Dec 11 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved a Rs 9,500 crore state water action plan proposed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, covering 506 projects.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy said the cabinet authorised the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner to take up construction of the Governor's residence, Assembly Durbar Hall, Governor Office and two guest houses in Amaravati government complex.

The cabinet further cleared 14 investment proposals worth Rs 15,000 crore spanning solar power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, biofuels and other sectors.

Parthasarathy noted that these investments are expected to create over one lakh jobs.

The key approvals include a Rs 1,225-crore investment proposal by Virupaksha Organics Pvt Ltd, which will set up an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) unit, a Rs 4,000-crore project by ReNew Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd to establish a 6 GW solar PV ingot wafer manufacturing unit at Rambilli, which is expected to create 1,200 jobs, eleven key projects to attract large investments in quantum computing, electronics manufacture and IT sector at an investment of Rs 1,421 crore.

Out of these, seven are quantum computing projects in Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), one electronics manufacturing project in Naidupeta and three IT campus projects in Vizag.

Parthasarathy emphasised that the government is focusing on making Amaravati Quantum Valley as the first quantum computing hub in the country.

QpiAI India Pvt Ltd, Qubitech Smart Solutions Pvt Ltd and Cybranex Technologies & Consultancy Pvt Ltd are among the seven projects coming to AQV.

QpiAI will offer free quantum computing training to students, undertake research to develop patents and propel Andhra Pradesh to be at the forefront of technology, said the minister.

Besides, the cabinet approved four major tourist hotel projects in Vizag, Bapatla and Tirupati at an investment of Rs 784 crore, offering land and incentives, among other decisions. PTI STH ROH