Andhra Cabinet forms sub-committee to monitor agriculture, prices

Amaravati, May 20 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday formed a sub-committee comprising six ministers to monitor agricultural produce, ensure remunerative prices for farmers, and track the prices of essential commodities, said a government source.

The Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deliberated for about 45 minutes on agriculture, farmers’ issues, and marketing strategies, the source added.

"The Cabinet sub-committee will continuously monitor the measures to be taken to ensure remunerative prices for farmers," the source told PTI.

During the Cabinet meeting, Naidu stated that the government’s actions would deliver results at the grassroots level, directly benefiting farmers.

Meanwhile, officials informed Naidu that the harvests of various crops had surpassed last year’s output. However, they noted that due to international geopolitical developments and unique circumstances in different countries, crop prices had been adversely affected.

Officials explained to Naidu the reasons behind the decline in the prices of chillies, tobacco, aquaculture (shrimp and fish), cocoa, sugarcane, mangoes, and other crops.

The TDP supremo further stated that the TDP-led NDA government is prepared to support and rescue the farmers. PTI STH SSK