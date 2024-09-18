Andhra cannot move on progressive path without Central assistance: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the state cannot move on a progressive path unless it gets Central assistance.

Addressing a legislative party meeting of the NDA alliance, comprising of the TDP, BJP and Janasena, here, Naidu termed central government assistance to the state as oxygen for a person on ventilator.

"The state can never move on a progressive path if there is no Central assistance," he said. Andhra Pradesh is under a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and pending bills of Rs 1 lakh crore, he added.

He alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had totally misused funds and diverted central grants.

Further, the CM directed all the NDA MLAs and MPs to design constituency-wise vision documents on their own, among others. PTI STH SA