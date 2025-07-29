Andhra Chief Secretary directs officials to expedite power schemes

Amaravati, July 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed officials of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) to accelerate the implementation of major power sector schemes.

Vijayanand chaired a meeting at the Bapatla collector office with APCPDCL, Energy Department and district officials to review the status of centrally sponsored schemes.

"APCPDCL officials should work towards accelerating the implementation of major power sector schemes," said Vijayanand in an official press release.

The Chief Secratary instructed officials to focus on the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (rooftop solar power scheme), PM-KUSUM (ensures energy security for farmers) Component-C and smart metering initiatives.

Timely execution of sanctioned works and visible outcomes in the field are essential for improving reliability and consumer satisfaction, said Vijayanand.

Progress under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana was examined and the Chief Secretary directed officials to expedite rooftop solar installations, proper synchronization and timely subsidy disbursal to beneficiaries.

He also reviewed PM-KUSUM Component-C, instructing teams to resolve land issues and fast-track feeder-level solarisation across the districts.

