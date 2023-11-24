Andhra chief secretary reviews arrangements for Prime Minister's visit to Tirupati on Nov 26-27

Amaravati, Nov 24 (PTI) In view of the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday took stock of the arrangements.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Tirupati on Sunday, November 26 and leave for Hyderabad on Monday, November 27.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tirupati Airport on November 26 evening in an Air Force aircraft and then proceed to Tirumala to spend the night there,” Reddy said in an official press release.

On Monday morning, Modi will visit Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala and then proceed to Hyderabad.

The chief secretary reviewed multi-departmental preparations being made for the successful visit of the PM. PTI STH ANE