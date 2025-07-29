Andhra chief secretary stresses timely execution of power projects, financial prudence

Amaravati, July 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has stressed the need for operational efficiency, timely project execution and financial discipline in Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO).

Vijayanand reviewed the performance of thermal, hydel and solar generation with senior officials from APGENCO, Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL) and Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) on Monday.

"APGENCO must focus on operational efficiency, timely project execution and prudent financial management to meet the growing energy demands of the state," Vijayanand said, according to an official press release.

The chief secretary said that APGENCO and APPDCL achieved 10 per cent growth in thermal generation, while hydel generation improved by 95 per cent.

He also instructed officials to carry out preventive maintenance across all thermal units in the state to maintain efficiency.

Coal stock adequacy was marked as a priority at the review meeting.

The chief secretary welcomed Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre's (APSLDC) coordination meeting on unified backdown at Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) units to address load variability.

Vijayanand also reviewed the progress of major projects, including the Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) Stage-V, RTPP Stage-IV, and Sri Damodara Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) Stage-I, noting the need to speed up commissioning timelines.

Specific bottlenecks in procurement, manpower deployment and vendor coordination were flagged for immediate resolution at the meeting.

The status of Polavaram (960 MW), Lower Sileru (230 MW), and six pumped storage schemes totalling over 6,000 MW was also reviewed.

The chief secretary instructed APGENCO to fast-track detailed project reports (DPRs), land acquisition and statutory clearances to avoid delays in hydel and pumped storage projects.

On finances, the chief secretary took stock of coal dues, vendor payments and debt obligations, directing finance teams to prioritise key payments and ensure cash flow.

He also directed officials to undertake weekly monitoring, interdepartmental coordination and a result-oriented approach for self-reliance and power sector resilience in Andhra Pradesh. PTI MS STH ADB