Andhra chief secy directs power utilities to ensure uninterrupted supply during summer

Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed power utilities to ensure uninterrupted, reliable and quality power supply round the clock during the forthcoming summer.

He directed officials to commence power generation from the 960 MW Polavaram Hydel Power Project by July 2027.

During a review meeting on the power supply position, the chief secretary said that the Polavaram Hydroelectric Project is progressing at a rapid pace with significant advancements in both civil and electro-mechanical works and stressed the need for timely completion of all related infrastructure.

"State power utilities must ensure uninterrupted, reliable and quality 24Ã-7 electricity during the upcoming summer months," he said in an official press release.

Polavaram project's first seven out of 12 units are expected to be commissioned by July 2027, while the entire project is scheduled for completion by December 2028.

According to the chief secretary, major equipment, including gas-insulated and air-insulated substations have reached the site while the erection of major machinery is progressing expeditiously.

The Chief Secretary observed that the Polavaram Hydel Power Station, equipped with 12 Kaplan turbine units of 80 MW each will generate 960 MW of clean hydro power, contributing around 23 million units per day to the state grid.

He said this will yield an estimated annual benefit of about Rs 1,250 crore.

Appreciating the efforts of power utilities in maintaining reliable supply despite rising demand during the Rabi and early summer seasons, Vijayanand noted that on February 9 the total energy demand stood at over 236 MU.

Reviewing month-wise trends, he said the state recorded about 6,860 MU supply in January with daily demand ranging between 206 and 235 MU, reflecting up to eight percent rise over last year due to higher agricultural and industrial load.

He projected that demand may rise by another 12 percent in the coming months and reach nearly 260 MU per day by March with a peak load of around 14,000 MW during March-April.

Directing utilities to ensure adequate availability through meticulous scheduling and renewable integration, he asked APGENCO to continue renovation and modernisation of thermal units, rationalise coal linkages and improve plant load factors.

Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation Limited (APTRANSCO) was instructed to ensure grid stability and complete critical transmission projects on time while DISCOMs were advised to strengthen preparedness for the Rabi season and improve consumer services, the press release added. PTI MS STH SA