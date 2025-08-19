Andhra Chief Secy directs power utilities to stay vigilant as IMD issues red alert

Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday directed the state power utilities to remain vigilant following a red alert issued by the IMD.

A red alert indicates "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, West Godavari and several other districts of Andhra Pradesh.

"Power utilities should be on high alert and take every precaution to safeguard public safety and ensure uninterrupted supply, while being ready for rapid restoration in the affected areas," said Vijayanand in an official release.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the preparedness of Andhra Pradesh power utilities during a virtual meeting, stressing on arrangements for quick response to possible damage from heavy rains and strong winds.

Vijayanand instructed Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) to stock necessary equipment to attend to power cuts and avert electrocutions.

Vijayanand ordered setting up round-the-clock control rooms while nodal officers were instructed to coordinate with them.

He also said that excavators, cranes and power saws should be kept ready in coordination with local authorities and disaster management teams.

Similarly, he directed power utilities to take precautions near religious marquees which are erected for the forthcoming Ganesh festival, ensuring strict adherence to electrical safety measures.

He further said that utilities must be fully prepared to meet peak demand supply without any interruptions and stressed that all staff, from linemen to senior officers, must stay vigilant.

Several places in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing heavy downpour following a well marked low pressure developing into a depression. However the depression crossed the coast near Gopalpur in South Odisha on Tuesday morning. PTI MS STH KH