Andhra CM accuses previous YSRCP govt of using ghee made with 'chemicals' for Tirupati laddus

Kalugotla (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) were made using ghee which was adulterated with "chemicals used to clean bathrooms" during the previous YSRCP government.

Addressing a village meeting at Kalugotla village in Kurnool district, the chief minister alleged that the previous government tried to undermine the prestige of Lord Venkateswara Swamy with adulterated prasadam (consecrated food).

He also alleged that adulterated ghee was supplied to the famous Srisailam Temple during the YSRCP regime.

"Ghee made out of bathroom-cleaning chemicals was used in laddus by them (previous YSRCP government)," claimed Naidu, on the sidelines of a Pattadar Passbook (land documents) distribution programme in Yemmiganur constituency.

According to the CM, adulterated ghee made with "chemicals" was used to make laddus for five years.

There are two types of chemicals, he said, observing that some were of vegetable origin, which were costlier, but noted that animal fat is less priced.

Naidu reiterated that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report says that animal fat was used. As a devotee, he should not speak much, keeping the sanctity of Venkateswara Swamy in view.

While YSRCP leaders are arguing that the CBI-led SIT has given a clean chit that adulteration did not occur, the TDP supremo claimed that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle YV Subba Reddy had said that adulteration had occurred.

Naidu said he tried to rectify the alleged mistake of desecrating Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with adulterated prasadam and added that there is a lot of difference between the present laddu and the previous one.

On Thursday, at a press conference, Naidu vowed to spare none involved in the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case and set up a one-man committee to take corrective measures following an SIT report over the issue.

He said that the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddu prasadam was a grave offence against devotees' faith, and asserted that no report has given a clean chit to YSRCP in the matter.

Calling ghee adulteration as the "greatest sin against God", Naidu alleged that a 2022 Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report during the YSRCP government had "clearly stated that there was adulteration", but the irregularities continued.

Hitting back at the TDP, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy on Thursday said the 2022 CFTRI report did not mention animal fat adulteration in the ghee used to make the consecrated sweet, but purportedly observed that ghee was being adulterated.

He rejected the TDP-led NDA government's allegation that he had suppressed that report.

"If it was suppressed, then why would I even write to CFTRI to test the samples in the first place," Subba Reddy asked.

He alleged that despite the SIT report "clearing the issue, the state government was continuing to spread false claims and erecting hoardings to blame YSRCP". PTI STH GDK KH