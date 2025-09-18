Andhra CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of road accident victims

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the seven people who died in a road accident in Nellore district.

Naidu expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and extended financial support to help them recover from the loss.

Seven members of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, lost their lives after a sand-laden truck collided with their car in Nellore district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Sangam mandal when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into the car, killing all seven instantly.

"The families of the deceased will receive Rs 5 lakh each as compensation, amounting to Rs 35 lakh in total," said Naidu in an official release.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure immediate disbursement of the compensation to the affected families. PTI MS STH KH