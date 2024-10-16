Andhra CM announces six 'game changer' policies to create 20 lakh jobs

Amaravati, Oct 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the government has brought six "game changer" policies for the state which deal with industries, MSMEs, food processing and other sectors.

The chief minister announced the six policies as AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0, AP MSME & Entrepreneurship Development Policy 4.0, AP Food Processing Policy 4.0, AP Electronic Policy 4.0, AP Industrial Park Policy 4.0 and AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 4.0.

"At a time we brought six policies. We exercised a lot on these six policies (and) we said only one thing in the polls (that creating) 20 lakh jobs is the goal of this government and we will work (towards it)," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, following a Cabinet meeting.

The CM observed that there is a need to bring some more new policies for sectors such as tourism, IT, virtual working and others and promised to bring them soon. PTI STH GDK KH