Andhra CM appeals for 'cooperation' among Telugu people worldwide

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Telugu community, whether in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or abroad, to foster "cooperation".

He made this appeal at the Global Business Conference 2025 of the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

"I have only one appeal to the Telugu community—remember this always—whether you are in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or anywhere in the world, support and cooperate with one another," said Naidu, addressing the event attended by over 1,000 Indian-origin entrepreneurs from 20 countries.

The CM noted that while many pursue careers abroad, they should not forget their motherland.

Further emphasising the importance of ideas, Naidu stressed that they are more valuable than money while acknowledging that investment still requires capital.

He noted that many attendees at the conference didn't have money but possessed ideas that could help them make it big in life.

The CM also invited entrepreneurs to use Andhra Pradesh as a platform to test and prove their ideas, with the potential to scale them up "nationally or internationally".

Moreover, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that India will rank among the top two nations by 2047. He mentioned that he developed the Swarna Andhra 2047 (Golden Andhra) vision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat–2047 (Developed India) vision.

Naidu added that poverty remains a challenge and called for a zero-poverty society, proposing the Public-Private People’s Partnership (PPPP or P4) model as the way forward.

He urged the top 10 per cent of high-net-worth individuals to mentor and uplift the bottom 10 per cent of society.

Naidu stated that the time has come for the P4 model, noting that many individuals have earned crores through public-private partnership (PPP) projects, such as roads and ports.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's declining birthrate, which Naidu noted stands at 1.5 per cent, he reiterated his call for a greater focus on "increasing the number of children".

Drawing comparisons with several European countries and Japan, Naidu stated that India will not experience an ageing population crisis until 2047, but it may face one thereafter.

He stressed that if the issue is not addressed now, it will become difficult later, especially as the country "aims to provide services globally".

Naidu stated that by 2047, "the Telugu community should be the leading one globally" and pledged to do everything within his power to make this a reality.

The CM said he will put all his energy to make the Telugu community number one. "All Telugu people are one, we do not have any difference," he added. PTI STH SSK KH