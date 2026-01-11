Andhra CM applauds NHAI for four Guinness World Records

Amaravati, Jan 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday applauded the NHAI for achieving four Guinness World Records on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G) in the state.

Two Guinness World Records were achieved on January 6 near Puttaparthi in Sri Satya Sai district for longest continuous laying of nearly 29 lane-kilometres and over 10,600 tonne bituminous concrete within 24 hours.

Two additional Guinness World Records were achieved on Sunday for continuous laying of 57,500 tonne and paving of 156 lane-kilometres, surpassing the previous global benchmark.

"NHAI has achieved multiple Guinness World Records for continuous laying of bituminous concrete on the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor near Puttaparthi," Naidu said in an official release.

The chief minister lauded engineers, workers and executing agencies for maintaining stringent quality standards and deploying advanced machinery under technical supervision by premier institutions.

The record-setting work was executed using advanced construction equipment, multiple hot mix plants, rollers, and stringent quality monitoring mechanisms.

Quality assurance was ensured through continuous supervision by premier technical institutions and original equipment manufacturers, maintaining strict compliance with National Highways Authority standards throughout execution.

Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor has been designed for safe, high-speed, and scenic travel experience, featuring 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, 5.3 km long tunnel and around 21 km long section of the corridor passes through forest area.

Once completed, the corridor will reduce travel distance by 100 km from current 635 km to 535 km and cut travel time by nearly four hours from the current 12 hours to around eight hours, it said.

The corridor will significantly enhance regional connectivity by linking Bengaluru with Vijayawada, strengthening access between the Rayalaseema region and the coastal and northern regions of the southern state.

The release said the 343-km-long, access-controlled six-lane corridor, is slated for completion by February 2027. PTI MS KH