Andhra CM approves AP FIRST research centre in Tirupati

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday approved the establishment of the state’s largest research centre, AP FIRST, in Tirupati.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Aerospace-Defence and IT-Digital Transformation advisors at his camp office which was also attended by senior Drone Corporation officials.

“The NDA coalition government has approved the establishment of AP FIRST, the state’s largest research centre, with Tirupati being developed as its hub,” said Naidu in an official release.

According to the state government, the Andhra Pradesh Futuristic Innovation and Research in Science and Technology (AP FIRST) will be established through a combination of higher-education and research institutions located in Tirupati as a research hub initiative.

The research centre will focus on aerospace, defence, space technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security, semiconductors, quantum technology, healthcare, biotechnology, green energy, and rural technologies sectors.

“The initiative aims to prepare youth for future opportunities by identifying emerging sectors and enhancing skills,” the CM added.

The TDP supremo also reviewed drone usage expansion, green ammonia plans at Kakinada, and directions to study drone taxis, ambulances, and traffic management systems nationwide feasibility.