Andhra CM approves induction of 9,000 electric buses over next 5 yrs

Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday greenlighted the induction of nearly 9,000 electric buses in APSRTC over the next five years, replacing existing diesel vehicles.

Reviewing Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), the chief minister directed officials to initiate steps to convert existing buses with more than eight-year life into electric buses.

"The chief minister gave the nod for introducing 8,819 EV (electric) buses replacing the existing diesel buses in the coming five years. He said steps should be taken to convert the existing buses having more than eight years life as EV buses," said an official press release.

According to the CM, the public transporter should prioritise electric buses to protect the environment and by 2030 all diesel buses should be replaced with electric buses.

Likewise, he instructed APSRTC officials to purchase only electric buses as part of inducting 1,450 new buses in FY27, and called for the installation of more number of electric vehicle charging stations in the Godavari district in view of the forthcoming Godavari Pushkarams, a Kumbh-mela like pilgrimage.

Further, the TDP supremo observed that more buses should be introduced to meet the demand as the 'Stree Shakti' scheme offers free bus travel to women.

Naidu said the Central Government is providing 750 buses to Andhra Pradesh under PM- E Bus Seva scheme and also decided to provide 300 more buses to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). PTI STH SA