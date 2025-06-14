Andhra CM asks officials to nip corruption in bud

Amaravati, Jun 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to nip corruption in the bud, which would help build an administration focused on zero corruption.

During a review meeting at his residence in Undavalli, the chief minister emphasised the need to identify areas where corruption is taking place so that immediate action can be taken if allegations are proved.

"Corruption at any level in any department by anyone will not be tolerated," an official release quoting the CM said.

Further, the TDP supremo took stock of public feedback on the TDP-led NDA government gathered through a couple of surveys.

"The officials informed the CM that the IVRS and CSDS surveys indicated high levels of satisfaction with the coalition government's performance," the release said.

Naidu instructed officials to conduct a technical audit on the survey process for the steps that needed to be taken to improve satisfaction in areas where people rated the government low.

He called for prioritising 10 major public issues such as welfare, employment generation, roads and others to work towards resolving them.

Likewise, the CM directed officials to conduct job fairs across all 175 constituencies and extend all government services through the WhatsApp governance platform 'Mana Mitra' by August 15, among other directives. PTI STH KH