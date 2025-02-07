Andhra CM assigns ranks to ministers on files clearance, says he also needs to improve

Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he assigned ranks to ministers, including himself, on the basis of clearing of files and as per that, he also has to improve.

In a post on 'X', Naidu said the rankings were simply intended to indicate each minister's position, encouraging them to compete with themselves as well as with one another, thereby increasing efficiency in governance.

"In terms of file clearance, I even need to improve my ranking further. My cabinet colleagues and I are working with the ‘People First’ approach, taking steps toward achieving our goals," he said.

According to media reports, Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan stood in sixth and tenth places respectively while Nara Lokesh was in eighth position. Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq topped the chart.

"I hope that every individual will display exceptional performance in their respective departments with a positive mindset," Naidu added.

Further, he said that the best results can be achieved only when everyone works as a team. PTI GDK SSK SSK KH