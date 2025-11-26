Andhra CM attends mock Assembly session conducted by students

Amaravati, Nov 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday participated in a mock Assembly session conducted by students here as part of commemorating the 'Samvidhan Divas --Constitution Day'.

Accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and others, the chief minister witnessed students play the roles of MLAs, ministers and the speaker.

Donning sarees and formal dresses, the students actively raised questions like legislators.

To mimic a real Assembly, many of the students thumped their desks following questions and answers like real legislators, among other activities, according a video link shared by the state government.

