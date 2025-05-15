Andhra CM bats for zero-waste policy, seeks circular economy plan

Amaravati, May 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his government is committed to a zero-waste policy and directed officials to formulate a circular economic policy to support it.

The Chief Minister directed officials to explore the possibilities of a circular economy by utilising waste from agriculture and its allied sectors.

“Zero waste should be our goal, draw up an action plan to implement it in every Panchayat… Create a circular economic policy, especially by observing the Rajasthan model, which is ahead in this realm,” said Naidu in an official press release.

Further, the CM noted that all the villages in the state should be cleansed by efficiently handling waste.

According to the CM, domestic wet waste collected from homes should be turned into compost while dry waste should be handed over to agencies.

He instructed officials to issue tenders to invite these agencies next month and said DWCRA (Development of women and children in rural areas) women should be entrusted with the responsibility of converting wet waste into manure.

The TDP supremo noted that waste should be sorted in 52 clusters at the rate of two clusters per district across the state to either sell it to the agencies or dispose it.

