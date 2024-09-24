Andhra CM calls for better public service delivery through real time governance

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a plan for better public service delivery to people through real time governance (RTG).

The chief minister visited the RTG centre at the Secretariat here, which was first set up during the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019, and reviewed its performance.

He held a meeting with the chief secretary and the DGP at the central command control centre of the RTG and discussed in detail how to make public services easy through RTG and accelerate administration.

"All the departments should utilise the services of RTG with regard to the master data of the people and formulate a plan as to how to extend immediate and better services to them," said Naidu in an official release.

According to the CM, policies should be framed for delivering immediate services for programmes such as Aadhaar registration, vaccination data, school admissions, registration of names in ration cards, marriage certificates and others.

Further, Naidu suggested officials know how RTG could be used for speedy service delivery with respect to sanitation, traffic, accidents, irrigation projects, floods, calamities, disaster management and others.

The TDP supremo observed that RTG involves actively analysing data from CCTV cameras and drones to enable people to get immediate justice, tasking officials to prepare a special project in 100 days on public services and programmes which could be taken up through RTG. PTI STH KH