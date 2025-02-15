Andhra CM calls for statewide cleanliness drive to achieve Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra

Kandukur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the public to prioritise cleanliness in their homes, villages and across the state to achieve Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra (a clean and golden state).

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said the third Saturday of every month has been designated for this programme, encouraging everyone to participate.

"I am here to join you in Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra. Everyone should prioritise this programme. Our homes, villages, and state must be clean," Naidu said, adding that one day should be dedicated to this initiative.

According to the CM, a clean environment fosters good thoughts and positivity, creating a better atmosphere for everyone to work in.

Naidu stated that the monthly Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra initiative will follow a specific theme.

He added that 12 themes have been selected for 12 months, with February's theme being "Source–Resource." With 85 tonnes of waste accumulating across towns in the state, Naidu said he has directed the Municipal Department to clear it by October 2.

Additionally, the TDP supremo stated that the government is working on recycling garbage and turning it into wealth, among other initiatives.