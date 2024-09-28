Andhra CM calls for suggestions to achieve GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047

Amaravati, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called for suggestions from the people of the state for Swarna Andhra Pradesh (golden state) with a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion by 2047.

The chief minister also invited ideas for the future vision of the southern state for achieving a per capita income of over USD 43,000 by 2047.

"Our target is to lead India with a GSDP of $2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047. As we embark on this journey towards SwarnaAndhrapradesh @ 2047, we're inviting suggestions from our fellow citizens on shaping a brighter AP (Andhra Pradesh)," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Emphasising that every suggestion counts, the CM said people can directly share ideas with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and receive an e-certificate as a token of appreciation for their contribution.