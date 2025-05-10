Andhra CM calls for unity and nationalism, says Pahalgam attack an assault on peace

Vijayawada, May 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday emphasised that the nation must come first, urging everyone in India to stand united and move forward.

He made these remarks during an inter-faith meeting convened by Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan, especially in the context of 'Operation Sindoor' and the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Nation first. We have to protect our country. Let any problem come to the country, every person living in Bharat should not only say that we all will be together but it is also the responsibility of all of us to walk forward together,” said Naidu.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, the CM said it was not merely an attack on tourists, but an attempt to disrupt peace in the country.

Naidu emphasised that during such times, the entire country, regardless of religion, caste, or region, must condemn the attack in unison, which, he said, was done on the very day of the attack itself.

Further, he said India had never sought war with other countries, but it will not tolerate terrorism.

Welcoming the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Naidu said any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for the future of the country should be supported.

Later, Governor Abdul Nazeer said the Indian armed forces responded to the Pahalgam attack with exemplary courage, surgical precision and strategic restraint.

The Defence Ministry explicitly described the strikes as focused, measured, and non-escalatory, emphasising that no Pakistani military facilities or civilian infrastructure were attacked, said Nazeer.

Further, he pointed out that this measured response demonstrated India's strength and responsibility.

The Governor also said public representatives, religious leaders, and civil society members collectively and wholeheartedly support the Indian armed forces and the union government in their mission to protect the nation from terrorism and aggression.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan noted that the people irrespective of religion, caste, creed and region condemned the "dastardly act" of the terrorists in Pahalgam.

The actor-politician further said people stand united with the Indian government and the security forces in their efforts to protect the people and the nation.

Later, all the participants paid homage to martyred soldier Murali Naik from Kalli Thanda village in Sri Satya Sai district.

