Andhra CM calls for water conservation to make state farmer-friendly

Amaravati, Feb 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called for effective water conservation to transform the state into a farmer-friendly region and ensure water reaches every acre of land.

Addressing a meeting of Water Users Associations, the chief minister said water security is essential for all and stressed the need to protect and utilise available resources efficiently.

"Effective water conservation is crucial to transform Andhra Pradesh into a truly farmer-friendly state and to ensure that water reaches every acre of land," said Naidu in an official press release.

Naidu told the representatives of the association that there is a need to stop the flowing water, convert that into reservoirs, thus ensuring groundwater storage increases.

He recalled that in the past even spring canals in Rayalaseema were abundant with water and said several irrigation projects were initiated to prevent the region from remaining a land of rocks.

Naidu noted that projects such as Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and Telugu Ganga were materialised due to the initiative taken by the NDA coalition government.

He said Telugu Ganga project has been making Rayalaseema fertile while also quenching the thirst of Chennai, the capital city of neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

He said programs like Neeru-Meeru and Neeru-Chettu were launched to promote soak pits and convert land itself into a reservoir to increase groundwater.

Naidu mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the water conservation initiatives implemented in Anantapur during Mann Ki Baat programme.

He said the TDP-led coalition government is utilising water effectively through 10 lakh soak pits and micro-irrigation facilities.

Anantapur district has been transformed from a desert into a land of fruit orchards.

He added that the NDA alliance government is striving to develop the region as a horticulture hub.

Naidu asserted that if water from the 40 rivers in the state is utilised efficiently, there shall be no drought.

He urged representatives of Water Users Associations to take responsibility to ensure equitable distribution of water to every field. PTI MS STH SA