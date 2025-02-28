Andhra CM calls FY 26 budget 'transformative'; key to state's rebuilding

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for 2025–26, tabled in the Assembly, a "transformative one" that will serve as the foundation for the state's reconstruction.

Naidu emphasised that the TDP-led government is committed to the welfare, development, and good governance of Andhra Pradesh.

"This progressive budget is designed to change the course of the state and has allocated significant funds to key sectors and welfare programmes. The proposed budget of Rs 3,22,359 crore will act as a bridge to achieve the ten guiding principles of the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision," he stated in an official press release.

Highlighting that the budget prioritises the Super Six schemes, the TDP supremo underscored that Rs 6,300 crore and Rs 9,407 crore have been allocated for the Annadata Sukhibhava and Thalliki Vandanam schemes, respectively.

Apart from partially fulfilling Deepam-2 for FY25 and inking deals worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore with the potential to create four lakh jobs, the NDA government has yet to begin implementing most of the Super Six promises.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy termed the FY26 budget a jugglery of figures "that do not add up" and criticised the lack of clarity on how the Super Six schemes would be implemented.

"This shows the lack of sincerity on the part of the coalition government… The figures do not add up in the total outlay of Rs 3.22 lakh crore," Reddy said.

Whether it is Talliki Vandanam, Deepam, Annadata Sukhibhava, or other schemes, the amount sanctioned is far less than the actual requirement. The allocations have been tucked deep inside the budget documents, making them difficult to trace, he added.

While the budget booklet is colourful, content-wise, it lacks clarity, Reddy claimed.

"There is growing discontent among the people as they are not receiving what was promised during the elections. Many are recalling the days of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance when the due amount would be promptly credited to their accounts on time," the YSRCP leader remarked.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila termed the 2025–26 budget a "directionless" maze of numbers.

"The first budget proves that this government does not uplift the people but rather drowns them. Super Six is a super flop. Allocating just Rs 6,300 crore for Annadata Sukhibhava is meagre," Sharmila said.

She pointed out that Talliki Vandanam required Rs 12,600 crore, but the NDA government allocated only Rs 9,407 crore. She also noted that there "was no mention of free bus travel for women".

Echoing Sharmila, APCC vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji emphasised that only a small portion of the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget had been allocated for welfare.

Expressing doubt over the NDA government’s ability to complete the Polavaram project by 2027, Sivaji claimed that adequate budget allocations were not made for the Amaravati greenfield capital city and other projects. PTI STH SSK ROH