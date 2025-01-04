Andhra CM calls on Navy to study ocean economy to guide govts to tap its potential

Visakhapatnam, Jan 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday appealed to the Indian Navy to study the aspects of the ocean economy and guide governments (state) to tap its potential.

The CM said this during the Navy's operational demonstration by Eastern Naval Command's (ENC) at Visakhapatnam.

"Ocean economy is a big asset. We did not go forward in the ocean economy until now. You (Navy) study these aspects and guide the governments," said Naidu, addressing Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and the wider audience.

The CM said, besides protecting the nation, the Navy should come forward to help the southern state develop financially.

Further, he noted that futuristic technologies such as drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep tech and others are equally necessary for the Navy.

Reminding of the key role played by the Navy in the 1971 war with Pakistan, Naidu also recalled the support he received from it during the Hudhud cyclone in 2014.

According to the TDP supremo, the Navy not only safeguards the country but also emerges as the first entity to rise up to tackle calamities such as floods, cyclones and others, including protecting the maritime trade on the eastern coast.

Moreover, Naidu promised that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to developing the port city of Visakhapatnam into a financial, technological, pharma and medical device manufacturing hub.

As part of the operational demonstration, the ENC showcased its maritime power, featuring warships, naval aircraft, submarines and other capabilities, including the traditional beating the retreat ceremony by the Navy band. PTI STH KH