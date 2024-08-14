Andhra CM calls on people to display Indian flag on rooftops in run-up to Independence Day

Amaravati, Aug 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on the people of the state to display the Indian flag on their rooftops, offices and social media pages in the run-up to the Independence Day.

The chief minister said this gesture of hoisting the tricolour will instill a sense of nationalism and inspiration.

“Flutter the tricolour on every house and office and upload the national flag in your social media profiles,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entered its third year.

Terming the wide penetration of this campaign heartening, the CM said that the tricolour designed by Telugu person Pingali Venkayya is a matter of pride.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad also held a video conference with district collectors to ensure the success of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the state.

