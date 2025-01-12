Andhra CM calls on well-off sections to uplift poor through P4 model

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called on the top 10 per cent well-to-do sections of society to give an uplifting hand to the bottom 20 per cent for their development under the Public Private People Partnership (P4) model.

Coinciding with the Sankranti festival, the CM made this appeal with the hope that everybody should prosper. He said the real festival arrives when everybody is developed.

"I wholeheartedly believe that only when financial disparities minimise and living standards improve for everyone then real happiness will spread," said Naidu in an open plea to the wider society.

Highlighting that SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision was unveiled with 10 principles for achieving a developed state in the next 23 years, the CM said zero poverty was its first principle.

Though people from various sections availed opportunities thrown by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model of development in the 90s to come up in life, Naidu stressed that still lakhs of families are languishing in penury.

According to the Central government statistics, the CM said there are many people suffering from acute poverty in the southern state's villages and towns, deprived of health, education, nourishing food, drinking water and other basic essentials.

To change this scenario and empower society, Naidu said he is proposing the P4 model and called on the top 10 per cent people in society to reach out to the bottom 20 per cent to uplift them.

"If you offer education, livelihood opportunities and skilling in an organised way then their (bottom 20 per cent) families will sustain," the CM added.

Wherever prosperous sections are settled, the TDP supremo called on them to lend a helping hand to an individual, family, community, village or a region to raise their living standards.

Further, he said a portal will be opened for the P4 concept to receive suggestions for a month to ultimately achieve the goal of zero poverty. PTI STH KH