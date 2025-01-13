Andhra CM celebrates Sankranti in native village

Naravaripalle (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu celebrated Sankranti with his family in Tirupati district on Monday and participated in a few minor development programmes.

Advertisment

Naravaripalle, the Chief Minister's native village, hosted him as he spent the morning with local leaders participating in Sankranti festivities. Later, he visited Chandragiri mandal to lay the foundation for development projects, including roads and school buildings.

Later, the CM demonstrated how to purchase essential items online from Easy Mart for a group of women.

An official press release stated that the southern state has entered into an agreement with Easy Mart to provide quality essentials at economical prices for women.

Advertisment

Likewise, Naidu handed over subsidised electric three-wheelers to 15 women from various villages as part of self-employment programmes.

Further, under a micro-irrigation scheme, Naidu distributed drip irrigation equipment and sprinklers. He also flagged off a truckload of irrigation equipment meant for farmers in Tirupati district, the press release added. PTI STH SSK ADB