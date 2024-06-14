Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Kuwait fire victims

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of three persons from the state who died in the recent Kuwait fire incident.

T Lokanadam from Sompeta in Srikakulam district and M Satyanarayana and M Eswarudu from Peravali in East Godavari district died in the incident.

"Naidu is monitoring this matter closely and instructed relevant departments to coordinate and ensure the smooth transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased (persons) to their native places," said an official press release.

Satyanarayana and Eswarudu were mistaken to be from West Godavari district earlier but they belong to East Godavari district.

According to Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), which is the nodal agency for matters related to NRIs and migrant workers, the mortal remains of the three deceased persons would be sent to Visakhapatnam airport on Saturday morning from New Delhi Airport.

Thereafter, they would be taken to their respective hometowns in Srikakulam and East Godavari districts.

Till recently, Lokanandam had been home in his village of Sompeta in Srikakulam district, having come from Kuwait for the elections and other engagements.

But he died the same day he returned to Kuwait, a relative said.

A pall of gloom descended on Sompeta village on Friday as relatives and acquaintances thronged the house of Lokanandam after they came to know of his death.

"As part of his return journey (to Kuwait), Lokanandam had gone to Hyderabad on June 5, stayed there for four days and then reached Kuwait on June 11," Lokanadam's brother-in-law Santha Rao said.

Lokanandam was the lone breadwinner of his family, and people from Sompeta have also reached out to Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu for help in bringing back his body. PTI STH SS